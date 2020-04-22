Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.46 (NASDAQ:WBA)

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 22nd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.4575 per share by the pharmacy operator on Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance has raised its dividend by an average of 5.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 44 consecutive years. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a payout ratio of 32.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Walgreens Boots Alliance to earn $5.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.83 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.8%.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,972,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,623,227. The firm has a market cap of $37.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a twelve month low of $39.40 and a twelve month high of $64.50.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $35.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.24 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on WBA shares. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Thursday, January 9th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.64.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

