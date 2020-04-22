Waves (WAVES) Achieves Market Cap of $101.32 Million

Waves (CURRENCY:WAVES) traded up 3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 22nd. Waves has a market cap of $101.32 million and $35.91 million worth of Waves was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Waves has traded up 3.2% against the dollar. One Waves coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00013971 BTC on exchanges including Huobi, Indodax, Exmo and Upbit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002426 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00019154 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00014310 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000905 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00016634 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00005629 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005823 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Waves Profile

Waves (CRYPTO:WAVES) is a LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2016. Waves’ total supply is 101,738,758 coins. The Reddit community for Waves is /r/Wavesplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Waves’ official message board is forum.wavesplatform.com. Waves’ official Twitter account is @wavesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Waves’ official website is wavesplatform.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves is the first production system being built on top of the Scorex framework Extensible solution: In order to fix the need for a mandatory hard fork when creating a new type of transaction on the NXT Platform (forcing network client software updates) WAVES offers plug-ins that are not included in the core software module, but are instead installed as an extension on top of it. “

Buying and Selling Waves

Waves can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, Binance, Tidex, Liqui, Cryptohub, HitBTC, Bitbns, OKEx, Coinbe, COSS, Coinrail, Upbit, Huobi, Exmo, Kuna, Bittrex, Stocks.Exchange, Gate.io, BCEX, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Exrates, YoBit, Livecoin and Indodax. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waves should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Waves using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

