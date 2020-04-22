WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) Shares Purchased by Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) by 14.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,160 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $5,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEC. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 8.4% during the first quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 26,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 48.6% in the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 3,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 4,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in WEC Energy Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 187,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,532,000 after buying an additional 2,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 89,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,883,000 after acquiring an additional 7,382 shares during the period. 76.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WEC. Barclays lowered their price target on WEC Energy Group from $97.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $106.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.80.

WEC Energy Group stock traded up $1.26 on Wednesday, hitting $96.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,444,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,028,136. WEC Energy Group Inc has a one year low of $68.01 and a one year high of $109.53. The firm has a market cap of $30.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $93.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.68.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 15.08%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. WEC Energy Group’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group Inc will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a $0.6325 dividend. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.67%.

In related news, insider Tom Metcalfe sold 8,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total value of $901,788.45. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,436,022.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert M. Garvin sold 33,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.58, for a total value of $3,478,487.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,455,972.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

