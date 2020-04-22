Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Bechtle (BC8)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Bechtle (ETR: BC8) recently:

4/20/2020 – Bechtle was given a new €120.00 ($139.53) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/17/2020 – Bechtle was given a new €80.00 ($93.02) price target on by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

4/14/2020 – Bechtle was given a new €110.00 ($127.91) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/2/2020 – Bechtle was given a new €122.00 ($141.86) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/26/2020 – Bechtle had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

3/24/2020 – Bechtle was given a new €105.00 ($122.09) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/24/2020 – Bechtle was given a new €110.00 ($127.91) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/20/2020 – Bechtle was given a new €138.00 ($160.47) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/20/2020 – Bechtle was given a new €100.00 ($116.28) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/20/2020 – Bechtle was given a new €110.00 ($127.91) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/18/2020 – Bechtle was given a new €129.00 ($150.00) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/17/2020 – Bechtle was given a new €80.00 ($93.02) price target on by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/27/2020 – Bechtle was given a new €138.00 ($160.47) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of ETR:BC8 traded up €2.60 ($3.02) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching €134.20 ($156.05). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,276. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €113.51 and a 200-day moving average of €118.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.36. Bechtle AG has a 12-month low of €79.35 ($92.27) and a 12-month high of €149.00 ($173.26).

Bechtle AG provides information technology services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software, project planning and implementation, system integration, maintenance and training, IT, cloud, and IT operation services.

