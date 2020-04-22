Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Corvus Pharmaceuticals (CRVS)

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: CRVS) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/20/2020 – Corvus Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $2.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies to harness the immune system to attack cancer cells. Its products include CPI-444, Adenosine production inhibitor, Adenosine A2B antagonist and Interleukin-2 (IL-2)-inducible T cell kinase (ITK) inhibitors. Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Burlingame, California. “

4/14/2020 – Corvus Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies to harness the immune system to attack cancer cells. Its products include CPI-444, Adenosine production inhibitor, Adenosine A2B antagonist and Interleukin-2 (IL-2)-inducible T cell kinase (ITK) inhibitors. Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Burlingame, California. “

4/10/2020 – Corvus Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $2.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies to harness the immune system to attack cancer cells. Its products include CPI-444, Adenosine production inhibitor, Adenosine A2B antagonist and Interleukin-2 (IL-2)-inducible T cell kinase (ITK) inhibitors. Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Burlingame, California. “

4/2/2020 – Corvus Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/13/2020 – Corvus Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $11.00 to $8.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/10/2020 – Corvus Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at HC Wainwright. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRVS traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.53. The company had a trading volume of 2,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,458. Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1.01 and a fifty-two week high of $8.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 7.76 and a quick ratio of 7.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 2.04.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.05). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRVS. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 76.7% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 75,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 32,979 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $431,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 81,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 7,075 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 79.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 107,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 47,293 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 137,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 8,198 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies. Its lead product candidate is CPI-444, an oral, small molecule antagonist of the A2A receptor that is in Phase I/Ib clinical trial for adenosine, an immune checkpoint.

