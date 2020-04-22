Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Ares Commercial Real Estate (ACRE)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE: ACRE):

4/22/2020 – Ares Commercial Real Estate had its price target lowered by analysts at JMP Securities from $16.00 to $10.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

4/13/2020 – Ares Commercial Real Estate had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $16.00 to $11.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

4/8/2020 – Ares Commercial Real Estate was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

4/2/2020 – Ares Commercial Real Estate was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

3/17/2020 – Ares Commercial Real Estate was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation is a specialty finance company focused on originating, investing in and managing middle-market commercial real estate loans and other commercial real estate investments. The Company’s financing solutions are comprised of its target investments, which include the following: Transitional senior mortgage loans, Stretch senior mortgage loans, Subordinate debt mortgage loans and Other CRE debt and preferred equity investments. Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation is based in Chicago, Illinois. “

2/28/2020 – Ares Commercial Real Estate was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/25/2020 – Ares Commercial Real Estate had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $16.00 to $16.50. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:ACRE traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,107,168. The firm has a market cap of $234.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp has a 1 year low of $2.78 and a 1 year high of $17.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.10.

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $28.54 million during the quarter. Ares Commercial Real Estate had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 32.23%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 19.94%. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.51%.

In other news, Director James Alan Henderson sold 25,000 shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total transaction of $435,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $390,001.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Arougheti purchased 20,000 shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.50 per share, with a total value of $230,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 372,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,286,924. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACRE. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Institutional investors own 54.97% of the company’s stock.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of commercial real estate (CRE) properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt products, real estate preferred equity investments, mezzanine loans, and other CRE investments.

