Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for MACOM Technology Solutions (MTSI)

4/17/2020 – MACOM Technology Solutions had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $35.00 to $30.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/16/2020 – MACOM Technology Solutions had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $20.00 to $24.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/15/2020 – MACOM Technology Solutions had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $34.00 to $29.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/14/2020 – MACOM Technology Solutions was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/2/2020 – MACOM Technology Solutions was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/11/2020 – MACOM Technology Solutions was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.25. 8,515 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 465,571. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $12.33 and a 12 month high of $31.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 4.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.59.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $119.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.01 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a negative return on equity of 15.36% and a negative net margin of 83.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, CFO John Kober sold 1,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.12, for a total value of $47,669.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 128,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,728,495.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 32.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $14,591,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $14,110,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,234,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $86,026,000 after acquiring an additional 366,604 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,786,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,516,000 after purchasing an additional 257,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,781,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $100,575,000 after purchasing an additional 234,475 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.50% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeterwave, and lightwave spectrum products in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of standard and custom devices, including integrated circuits, multi-chip modules, power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and subsystems for approximately 60 product lines.

