Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Proofpoint (PFPT)

Proofpoint (NASDAQ: PFPT) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/21/2020 – Proofpoint had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from $145.00 to $135.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/14/2020 – Proofpoint had its price target lowered by analysts at Northland Securities from $160.00 to $128.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/13/2020 – Proofpoint was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $123.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Proofpoint’s near-term bottom-line results are expected to remain under pressure due to continued investments in sales and marketing initiatives. Higher depreciation expense is also expected to drag down profitability. Moreover, declining hardware and services revenues are likely to keep straining the company’s near-term top-line performances. Notably, shares of Proofpoint have underperformed the industry in the past year. Nonetheless, the company is benefiting from strong customer wins and solid progress in emerging products. Solid demand for its next-generation cloud security and compliance platform, ongoing migration to the cloud, solid international growth and high renewal rates are other tailwinds. Robust demand for Email Fraud Defense, Threat Response and PSAT are positives as well.”

4/1/2020 – Proofpoint had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $141.00 price target on the stock.

3/27/2020 – Proofpoint had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $136.00 to $108.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/27/2020 – Proofpoint is now covered by analysts at BTIG Research. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock.

3/24/2020 – Proofpoint is now covered by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They set a “neutral” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock.

3/4/2020 – Proofpoint was upgraded by analysts at First Analysis from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $143.00 price target on the stock.

2/28/2020 – Proofpoint was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

NASDAQ PFPT traded up $2.90 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $119.44. 85,799 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 578,345. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.26 and a beta of 1.40. Proofpoint Inc has a 12-month low of $83.81 and a 12-month high of $133.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $107.18 and a 200-day moving average of $117.21.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The software maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.61. The company had revenue of $243.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.11 million. Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 14.67% and a negative return on equity of 8.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Proofpoint Inc will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Proofpoint news, EVP Robert Darren Lee sold 1,728 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $198,720.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,555 shares in the company, valued at $868,825. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Knight sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.05, for a total value of $315,125.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,827,977.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 94,228 shares of company stock worth $10,664,520. Company insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Proofpoint during the first quarter worth $149,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Proofpoint during the first quarter valued at $2,087,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Proofpoint during the first quarter valued at $542,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Proofpoint during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its stake in Proofpoint by 755.8% in the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 251,031 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,736,000 after acquiring an additional 221,698 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent ‘drive-by' downloads, malicious Web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

