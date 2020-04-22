Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Docusign (DOCU)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Docusign (NASDAQ: DOCU) in the last few weeks:

4/20/2020 – Docusign was downgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI to an “outperform” rating.

4/16/2020 – Docusign was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

4/16/2020 – Docusign had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $90.00 to $115.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/6/2020 – Docusign was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “DocuSign Inc. provides e-signature solutions. The Company offers services to mortgage, non-profit, government, real estate, insurance, technology and healthcare industries. Its product portfolio includes trial, single-user, multi-user, business pro, enterprise pro, standards-based signatures, ehanko, DocuSign transaction rooms for real estate, DocuSign payments and enotary. DocuSign Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

4/3/2020 – Docusign was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $94.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “DocuSign Inc. provides e-signature solutions. The Company offers services to mortgage, non-profit, government, real estate, insurance, technology and healthcare industries. Its product portfolio includes trial, single-user, multi-user, business pro, enterprise pro, standards-based signatures, ehanko, DocuSign transaction rooms for real estate, DocuSign payments and enotary. DocuSign Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

3/27/2020 – Docusign had its price target lowered by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from $82.00 to $77.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/27/2020 – Docusign was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/18/2020 – Docusign was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “DocuSign Inc. provides e-signature solutions. The Company offers services to mortgage, non-profit, government, real estate, insurance, technology and healthcare industries. Its product portfolio includes trial, single-user, multi-user, business pro, enterprise pro, standards-based signatures, ehanko, DocuSign transaction rooms for real estate, DocuSign payments and enotary. DocuSign Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

3/16/2020 – Docusign was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $87.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “DocuSign Inc. provides e-signature solutions. The Company offers services to mortgage, non-profit, government, real estate, insurance, technology and healthcare industries. Its product portfolio includes trial, single-user, multi-user, business pro, enterprise pro, standards-based signatures, ehanko, DocuSign transaction rooms for real estate, DocuSign payments and enotary. DocuSign Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

3/13/2020 – Docusign had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $93.00 to $85.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/13/2020 – Docusign had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $76.00 to $77.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/11/2020 – Docusign had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $80.00 to $90.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

DOCU stock opened at $99.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $85.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.44. Docusign Inc has a fifty-two week low of $43.13 and a fifty-two week high of $105.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.38 billion, a PE ratio of -84.18 and a beta of 0.70.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. Docusign had a negative net margin of 21.39% and a negative return on equity of 27.13%. The firm had revenue of $274.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. Docusign’s revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Docusign Inc will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Docusign news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total transaction of $170,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 478,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,826,252.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 372,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.60, for a total transaction of $29,266,788.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 65,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,147,828.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 746,005 shares of company stock valued at $61,225,487 in the last 90 days. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Docusign during the 4th quarter valued at $2,242,000. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Docusign by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Docusign during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Docusign by 65.6% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Docusign in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 79.55% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

