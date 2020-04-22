Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Five Below (FIVE)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Five Below (NASDAQ: FIVE):

4/20/2020 – Five Below had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc..

4/14/2020 – Five Below had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $74.00 to $96.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/14/2020 – Five Below was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/4/2020 – Five Below was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

4/1/2020 – Five Below had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $66.00 to $77.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/27/2020 – Five Below was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/27/2020 – Five Below was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.

3/23/2020 – Five Below had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Corp.

3/21/2020 – Five Below was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

3/20/2020 – Five Below had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a $65.00 price target on the stock.

3/19/2020 – Five Below had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $140.00 to $74.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/19/2020 – Five Below had its price target lowered by analysts at Cfra from $145.00 to $100.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/19/2020 – Five Below had its price target lowered by analysts at Loop Capital from $130.00 to $80.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/19/2020 – Five Below had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $136.00 to $99.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/19/2020 – Five Below had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $72.00 to $66.00.

3/17/2020 – Five Below had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $145.00 to $100.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/13/2020 – Five Below had its price target lowered by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $120.00 to $100.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

3/13/2020 – Five Below had its price target lowered by analysts at Craig Hallum from $159.00 to $110.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/10/2020 – Five Below was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/4/2020 – Five Below was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

2/28/2020 – Five Below was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $107.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Five Below have slid and underperformed the industry in the past three months. The stock came under pressure following the company's lower-than-expected holiday sales results. Six fewer shopping days between Thanksgiving and Christmas hurt comparable sales performance. Although net sales during the period grew 13.4%, comparable sales fell 2.6%. Based on the results, the company trimmed fourth quarter and fiscal 2019 view. Despite soft sales performance, management believes that it remains on track to meet gross margin expectations on the back of effective inventory management and cost containment efforts. Also, the company remains on track with its focus on merchandise assortment, enhancement of digital and e-commerce channels, pricing strategy, expanding store base, improving supply chain and delivering better WOW products.”

2/25/2020 – Five Below was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

NASDAQ:FIVE traded up $2.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $81.77. The company had a trading volume of 622,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,701,979. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.62 and a 200 day moving average of $110.27. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.96. Five Below Inc has a 1 year low of $47.53 and a 1 year high of $148.21.

Get Five Below Inc alerts:

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $687.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.20 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 24.91% and a net margin of 9.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Five Below Inc will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Five Below news, EVP David N. Makuen sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.23, for a total value of $591,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,382,098.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIVE. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Five Below by 80.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 287 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Five Below by 2,381.0% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 521 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Five Below in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Five Below by 452.5% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 442 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Five Below by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 850 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 97.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.