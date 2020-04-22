Wells Fargo & Co Lowers Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Price Target to $85.00

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $149.00 to $85.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 22.64% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on FRT. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $143.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Evercore ISI downgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.00.

Shares of NYSE:FRT traded down $1.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.31. The company had a trading volume of 32,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 831,431. The stock has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.93. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a one year low of $64.68 and a one year high of $141.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.32. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 37.81%. The firm had revenue of $239.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRT. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 10,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 17,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 12,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 17,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,274,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

