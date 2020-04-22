Wells Fargo & Co Trims Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) Target Price to $252.00

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Co from $260.00 to $252.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.98% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James downgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $272.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price target (down previously from $270.00) on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $268.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Desjardins reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Sunday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.36.

NYSE CP traded up $7.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $223.05. 474,678 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 448,517. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $217.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $239.26. Canadian Pacific Railway has a fifty-two week low of $173.26 and a fifty-two week high of $275.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $29.87 billion, a PE ratio of 16.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.04.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The transportation company reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $1.56. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 31.31% and a return on equity of 32.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 12.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CP. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the first quarter worth $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. 69.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

