West Coast Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 66,499 Houlihan Lokey Inc (NYSE:HLI)

West Coast Financial LLC bought a new stake in Houlihan Lokey Inc (NYSE:HLI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 66,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,466,000. West Coast Financial LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Houlihan Lokey as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 297.7% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Houlihan Lokey during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Houlihan Lokey during the fourth quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 15,250.0% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Scott L. Beiser sold 12,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $587,965.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,046 shares in the company, valued at $587,965.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Scott L. Beiser sold 796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.07, for a total value of $38,263.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,263.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 146,364 shares of company stock valued at $7,079,489. 38.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE HLI traded up $1.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.76. The company had a trading volume of 473,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,705. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69 and a beta of 0.69. Houlihan Lokey Inc has a 1 year low of $41.80 and a 1 year high of $59.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.32.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $333.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.36 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 22.49% and a net margin of 14.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Houlihan Lokey Inc will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on HLI shares. ValuEngine upgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Houlihan Lokey from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Houlihan Lokey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 26th. Finally, Buckingham Research raised their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.44.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), financing, financial restructuring, and financial advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions.

