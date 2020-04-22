West Coast Financial LLC Boosts Holdings in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

West Coast Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 103,656 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,151 shares during the quarter. MAXIMUS comprises approximately 1.6% of West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. West Coast Financial LLC owned approximately 0.16% of MAXIMUS worth $6,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of MAXIMUS by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,406 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,139,000 after acquiring an additional 31,295 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MAXIMUS by 7,431.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 148,680 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $10,553,000 after acquiring an additional 146,706 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MAXIMUS by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 141,671 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $10,946,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of MAXIMUS by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,098,193 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $162,106,000 after acquiring an additional 24,553 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of MAXIMUS by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,919 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.23, for a total value of $651,530.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MMS traded up $0.94 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.70. 9,237 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 469,467. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 0.85. MAXIMUS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.42 and a 1 year high of $82.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.55.

MAXIMUS (NYSE:MMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The health services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.91. The business had revenue of $818.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.11 million. MAXIMUS had a return on equity of 20.54% and a net margin of 8.01%. The business’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MAXIMUS, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. MAXIMUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.11%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MMS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MAXIMUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of MAXIMUS from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of MAXIMUS from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, MAXIMUS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.00.

MAXIMUS, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. The company's Health Services segment offers various BPS, appeals, and assessments for state, provincial, and national government programs, including Medicaid, Children's Health Insurance Program, Affordable Care Act, Health Insurance British Columbia, Health Assessment Advisory Service contract, and Preadmission Screening and Resident Reviews.

