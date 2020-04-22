West Coast Financial LLC Buys 2,224 Shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

West Coast Financial LLC grew its stake in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,089 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares during the quarter. West Coast Financial LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Omnicell worth $3,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Omnicell during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Omnicell by 237.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Omnicell by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Omnicell during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Omnicell during the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Institutional investors own 99.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.11, for a total value of $330,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,529,075.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 11,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total value of $1,011,663.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,164,280.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,019 shares of company stock valued at $1,844,998. 2.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on OMCL. Piper Sandler reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Omnicell in a report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. BidaskClub downgraded Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. Dougherty & Co raised their target price on Omnicell from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Omnicell from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Omnicell presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.00.

OMCL stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.18. 11,734 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 368,266. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.55. Omnicell, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.24 and a 12 month high of $94.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.27, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.11.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). Omnicell had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 6.84%. The firm had revenue of $248.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.69 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Omnicell Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc provides medication and supply dispensing automation, central pharmacy automation, analytics software, and medication adherence solutions for the healthcare industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Automation and Analytics, and Medication Adherence. The Automation and Analytics segment offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

