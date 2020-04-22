West Coast Financial LLC Decreases Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

West Coast Financial LLC lessened its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 29.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,500 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 53,545 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials comprises about 1.6% of West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $5,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in Applied Materials by 7,516.7% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 457 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMAT traded up $2.91 on Wednesday, reaching $51.24. The company had a trading volume of 3,553,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,728,744. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.64 and a 52 week high of $69.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $46.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.82 and its 200-day moving average is $56.30.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. Applied Materials had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 36.15%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 27.63%.

AMAT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Applied Materials from $71.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $78.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Applied Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective (up from $70.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.25.

In related news, Director Stephen R. Forrest sold 2,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total transaction of $134,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

