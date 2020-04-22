West Coast Financial LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

West Coast Financial LLC reduced its stake in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,777 shares during the period. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in Cerner were worth $4,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Cerner by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 3,859 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in shares of Cerner by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 364,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,954,000 after acquiring an additional 30,461 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cerner in the 1st quarter worth $6,742,000. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 44,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments raised its position in shares of Cerner by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 511,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,217,000 after buying an additional 41,385 shares in the last quarter. 83.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Randy D. Sims sold 188,780 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $15,102,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Marc G. Naughton sold 176,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.15, for a total value of $13,930,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 154,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,260,176.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 392,180 shares of company stock worth $31,200,356. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CERN traded up $2.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.25. The company had a trading volume of 95,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,402,792. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.15, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Cerner Co. has a one year low of $53.08 and a one year high of $80.90.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. Cerner had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cerner Co. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.88%.

CERN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen raised shares of Cerner from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Cerner from $80.00 to $83.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Cerner from $78.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Cerner from $79.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Cerner from $65.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cerner currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.48.

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

