West Coast Financial LLC Increases Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

West Coast Financial LLC grew its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,686 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,359 shares during the quarter. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $4,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 1,600.0% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 170 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 72.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FedEx alerts:

FDX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on FedEx from $109.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine downgraded FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on FedEx from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. FedEx presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.35.

In other FedEx news, EVP Alan B. Graf, Jr. sold 18,829 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.49, for a total transaction of $2,080,416.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 201,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,214,014.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John A. Edwardson acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $111.06 per share, with a total value of $555,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 82,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,214,203.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE FDX traded down $0.67 on Wednesday, reaching $119.81. The company had a trading volume of 73,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,917,208. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.04 billion, a PE ratio of -86.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $118.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.37. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $88.69 and a 12 month high of $198.31.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41. The business had revenue of $17.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.89 billion. FedEx had a negative net margin of 0.50% and a positive return on equity of 17.05%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.03 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 9.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 16.75%.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.