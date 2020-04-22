West Coast Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

West Coast Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 33,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,980,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. ICW Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. G.Research upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Zoetis from $148.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $126.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zoetis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.81.

In related news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.58, for a total transaction of $158,669.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,701,360.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 5,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $714,870.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 125,427 shares of company stock valued at $17,768,780. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ZTS traded up $1.58 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $126.28. The stock had a trading volume of 93,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,707,900. The company has a market capitalization of $59.22 billion, a PE ratio of 40.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $121.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.63. Zoetis Inc has a 12 month low of $90.14 and a 12 month high of $146.26.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04. Zoetis had a return on equity of 69.41% and a net margin of 23.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 21.98%.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

