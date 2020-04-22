West Coast Financial LLC Sells 13,484 Shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

West Coast Financial LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) by 12.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,484 shares during the period. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of West Coast Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. West Coast Financial LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $5,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 36.2% in the first quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 49,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,933,000 after acquiring an additional 13,272 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at $6,319,000. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $965,000.

Shares of SCHR traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.73. The stock had a trading volume of 9,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 816,786. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $53.27 and a 52-week high of $59.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.18 and its 200 day moving average is $56.12.

