West Coast Financial LLC Sells 4,320 Shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKD)

West Coast Financial LLC cut its position in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKD) by 15.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,320 shares during the quarter. West Coast Financial LLC owned about 0.51% of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF worth $3,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $46,176,000. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $6,251,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 82,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,149,000 after buying an additional 26,547 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $3,905,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,964,000.

Get iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF alerts:

JKD stock traded up $2.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $156.90. 4,320 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,274. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $152.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.85. iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $122.90 and a 12 month high of $194.19.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a $0.7728 dividend. This represents a $3.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Morningstar Large Core Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Core Index (the Core Index). The Core Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited average growth and value characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

Featured Story: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.