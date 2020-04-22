West Coast Financial LLC Takes $5.56 Million Position in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

West Coast Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 117,423 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,558,000. Albany International accounts for 1.5% of West Coast Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. West Coast Financial LLC owned about 0.36% of Albany International at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Albany International in the third quarter valued at $1,466,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Albany International by 22.1% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 14,184 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Albany International by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 870,144 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $78,605,000 after acquiring an additional 12,699 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Albany International during the 3rd quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Albany International by 90.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,717 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 9,824 shares in the last quarter. 94.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AIN traded up $0.48 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,200. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.68. Albany International Corp. has a one year low of $30.46 and a one year high of $92.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The textile maker reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $257.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.28 million. Albany International had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 20.13%. Equities research analysts expect that Albany International Corp. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 19th. Albany International’s payout ratio is 18.49%.

AIN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Albany International in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Albany International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Albany International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Albany International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.29.

Albany International Profile

Albany International Corp. engages in the textile and materials processing businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing. This segment offers forming, pressing, and dryer fabrics, as well as process belts.

