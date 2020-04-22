Western Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:WES) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.31

Western Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:WES) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st will be given a dividend of 0.311 per share by the pipeline company on Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 19.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th.

Western Midstream Partners has decreased its dividend by an average of 23.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 11 years. Western Midstream Partners has a payout ratio of 129.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Western Midstream Partners to earn $1.77 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.49 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 140.7%.

Shares of NYSE:WES traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.51. The stock had a trading volume of 4,256,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,842,589. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 2.25. Western Midstream Partners has a 1 year low of $2.90 and a 1 year high of $34.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.04.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.16. Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 19.41% and a net margin of 24.32%. The business had revenue of $723.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Western Midstream Partners will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael Ure purchased 10,000 shares of Western Midstream Partners stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.45 per share, with a total value of $54,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $54,500. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James R. Crane bought 340,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.87 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,909.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 499,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,933,250.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WES shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Western Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Western Midstream Partners from $26.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Western Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $19.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine cut Western Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut Western Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.04.

Western Midstream Partners Company Profile

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, compressing, treating, stabilizing, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil primarily in the United States. It is also involved in the gathering and disposing of produced water; and buying and selling of natural gas.

