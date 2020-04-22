William Blair Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI)

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) – Investment analysts at William Blair decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for BJ’s Restaurants in a research report issued on Monday, April 20th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.55 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.59.

Get BJ's Restaurants alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently commented on BJRI. BidaskClub downgraded shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $12.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.56.

Shares of NASDAQ BJRI traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 266,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,156,872. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.41. BJ’s Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $6.01 and a fifty-two week high of $53.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.59. The company has a market cap of $320.02 million, a P/E ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.43.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The restaurant operator reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.09. BJ’s Restaurants had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The company had revenue of $291.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.52 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 342.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,818 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,956 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in BJ’s Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at about $268,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in BJ’s Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at about $368,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new position in BJ’s Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at about $432,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 16,281 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares during the period. 97.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Gregory S. Lynds purchased 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.90 per share, with a total value of $246,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Noah A. Elbogen purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.32 per share, for a total transaction of $439,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 25,500 shares of company stock worth $781,765. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th.

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of April 16, 2019, the company owned and operated 204 casual dining restaurants that offer dine-in, take-out, delivery, and party catering services in 27 states of Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Washington.

Read More: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.