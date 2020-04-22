Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) Stock Holdings Raised by Trust Asset Management LLC

Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,416,363 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,774 shares during the period. Williams Companies makes up 5.1% of Trust Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Trust Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Williams Companies worth $20,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 3.6% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 15,149 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 13,383 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Resource Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 9,546 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 9,297 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BancorpSouth Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 121,953 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,893,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. 86.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director William H. Spence purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.60 per share, for a total transaction of $54,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 22,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,107.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan S. Armstrong purchased 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.23 per share, for a total transaction of $502,590.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 804,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,246,838.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 83,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,363,083 in the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE WMB traded down $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.66. The company had a trading volume of 15,214,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,547,334. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.40. Williams Companies Inc has a 12 month low of $8.41 and a 12 month high of $29.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.55.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). Williams Companies had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 10.53%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Williams Companies Inc will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.06%. This is a boost from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 161.62%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WMB. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Williams Companies from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Williams Companies from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. TD Securities upped their price target on Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Barclays raised Williams Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $19.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Williams Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.98.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

