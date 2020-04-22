WinCash Price Tops $2.80 on Exchanges (WCC)

WinCash (CURRENCY:WCC) traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 22nd. WinCash has a market capitalization of $4.20 million and approximately $48,617.00 worth of WinCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WinCash coin can now be bought for about $2.80 or 0.00039310 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, WinCash has traded 10.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get WinCash alerts:

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000887 BTC.

MAZA (MAZA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000338 BTC.

BitTokens (BXT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007883 BTC.

Sprouts (SPRTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000054 BTC.

PX (PX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Breakout (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000099 BTC.

About WinCash

WCC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. WinCash’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,499,784 coins. The official website for WinCash is wincashcoin.io.

WinCash Coin Trading

WinCash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WinCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WinCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WinCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WinCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WinCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.