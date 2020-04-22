WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (NASDAQ:HYZD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (NASDAQ:HYZD) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.095 per share on Friday, April 24th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 21st.

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 2.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

HYZD traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $19.90. The company had a trading volume of 2,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,483. WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund has a 12-month low of $16.00 and a 12-month high of $23.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.20.

