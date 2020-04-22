WisdomTree Negative Duration High Yield Bond Fund (NASDAQ:HYND) Announces $0.07 Monthly Dividend

WisdomTree Negative Duration High Yield Bond Fund (NASDAQ:HYND) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share on Friday, April 24th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 21st.

WisdomTree Negative Duration High Yield Bond Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.5% annually over the last three years.

HYND stock traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, reaching $14.44. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,628. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.99 and its 200 day moving average is $17.59. WisdomTree Negative Duration High Yield Bond Fund has a 1 year low of $12.92 and a 1 year high of $20.37.

Further Reading: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Negative Duration High Yield Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Negative Duration High Yield Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.