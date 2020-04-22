WJ Wealth Management LLC Has $1.70 Million Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

WJ Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,465 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,605 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF accounts for about 6.1% of WJ Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. WJ Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $1,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,622,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,533,657,000 after buying an additional 1,598,458 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,422,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,934,000 after purchasing an additional 169,332 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,751,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,714,000 after purchasing an additional 611,502 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,835,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,689,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,204,000 after acquiring an additional 120,194 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF alerts:

Shares of USMV traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.26. 3,216,575 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.74 and its 200-day moving average is $63.32. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a $0.3133 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.