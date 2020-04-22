WNS (NYSE:WNS) Price Target Cut to $52.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

WNS (NYSE:WNS) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Citigroup from $65.00 to $52.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Citigroup‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 19.84% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (down previously from $90.00) on shares of WNS in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Cowen cut their price target on WNS from $77.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird raised WNS from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Barrington Research reduced their price target on shares of WNS from $84.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded WNS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.30.

Get WNS alerts:

WNS stock traded up $1.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.39. The stock had a trading volume of 120,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,665. WNS has a 1-year low of $34.26 and a 1-year high of $75.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.48.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WNS. Russell Frank Co boosted its stake in WNS by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Frank Co now owns 477,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,982,000 after purchasing an additional 5,654 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in WNS in the fourth quarter valued at $545,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its stake in WNS by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 489,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,259,000 after purchasing an additional 160,665 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in WNS during the fourth quarter worth about $7,798,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of WNS by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 167,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,212,000 after purchasing an additional 17,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

WNS Company Profile

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management company, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. It operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. The company offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; travel and leisure; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; utilities; consulting and professional services; healthcare; banking and financial services; and shipping and logistics industries.

See Also: Dogs of the Dow

Receive News & Ratings for WNS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WNS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.