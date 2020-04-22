WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) Stock Position Trimmed by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS decreased its position in WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) by 18.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,687 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in WP Carey were worth $1,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in WP Carey in the 1st quarter valued at about $236,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in WP Carey by 4.1% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new position in WP Carey in the first quarter worth approximately $103,000. EWG Elevate Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WP Carey by 607.9% in the first quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 141,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,201,000 after buying an additional 121,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of WP Carey by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 49,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after acquiring an additional 11,782 shares during the last quarter. 58.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WPC stock opened at $58.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.76. WP Carey Inc has a 1-year low of $38.62 and a 1-year high of $93.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.50.

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $311.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.57 million. WP Carey had a return on equity of 4.37% and a net margin of 24.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that WP Carey Inc will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This is an increase from WP Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.07%. WP Carey’s payout ratio is presently 83.20%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WPC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered WP Carey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of WP Carey from $83.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of WP Carey from $92.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.25.

In other news, CEO Jason E. Fox acquired 10,000 shares of WP Carey stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.03 per share, with a total value of $460,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 541,817 shares in the company, valued at $24,939,836.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christopher Niehaus acquired 1,500 shares of WP Carey stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $64.68 per share, with a total value of $97,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,340.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 16,785 shares of company stock worth $838,178. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,163 net lease properties covering approximately 131 million square feet. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.

