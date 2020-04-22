Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) to Announce $1.21 EPS

Equities analysts expect Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) to post earnings of $1.21 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Oracle’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.12 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.26. Oracle reported earnings of $1.16 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, June 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Oracle will report full year earnings of $3.87 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.79 to $3.92. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.82 to $4.41. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Oracle.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. Oracle had a return on equity of 64.68% and a net margin of 27.06%. The firm had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

ORCL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, March 13th. Societe Generale upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Oracle from $57.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Oracle from $57.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Barclays restated a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.57.

Shares of Oracle stock traded up $0.96 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.27. 9,668,242 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,254,658. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. Oracle has a 1-year low of $39.71 and a 1-year high of $60.50. The company has a market cap of $170.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.44, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.33.

Oracle announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 12th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the enterprise software provider to reacquire up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 30.38%.

In other news, Director Charles W. Moorman purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.23 per share, with a total value of $452,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 18,561 shares in the company, valued at $839,514.03. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles W. Moorman purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.59 per share, for a total transaction of $971,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 38,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,873,678.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 36.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in Oracle by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 15,760 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 4,822 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 939,397 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $49,769,000 after purchasing an additional 41,447 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 4,817 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 5,191 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 146,301 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $7,751,000 after purchasing an additional 3,365 shares during the last quarter. 51.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

Featured Article: What is cost of equity?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oracle (ORCL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.