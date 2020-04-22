Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) to Announce $0.49 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.49 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Silgan’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.50. Silgan reported earnings of $0.46 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Silgan will report full year earnings of $2.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.36. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.29 to $2.75. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Silgan.

Get Silgan alerts:

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.38. Silgan had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 25.07%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SLGN. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Silgan in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Silgan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Silgan from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Silgan in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Silgan presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.17.

NASDAQ:SLGN traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.20. 1,317,257 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 627,670. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.56. Silgan has a one year low of $24.65 and a one year high of $33.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. This is a boost from Silgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. Silgan’s payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in Silgan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. GQ Asset Management LLC grew its position in Silgan by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. GQ Asset Management LLC now owns 5,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 1,597 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Silgan by 307.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 3,890 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Silgan during the first quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Silgan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. 67.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Silgan

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

Read More: Preferred Stock

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Silgan (SLGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Silgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.