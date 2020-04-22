Zacks: Analysts Expect Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) Will Post Earnings of $0.79 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.79 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Hibbett Sports’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.52 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.05. Hibbett Sports posted earnings per share of $1.61 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, May 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hibbett Sports will report full year earnings of $1.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.20. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Hibbett Sports.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 20th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.11). Hibbett Sports had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 2.27%. The company had revenue of $313.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HIBB shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Hibbett Sports from $32.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Hibbett Sports from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. BidaskClub cut Hibbett Sports from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hibbett Sports from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.80.

NASDAQ:HIBB traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.14. The stock had a trading volume of 434,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,729. Hibbett Sports has a 1-year low of $7.33 and a 1-year high of $30.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $216.03 million, a PE ratio of 9.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.13.

In other news, insider Scott Randall Humphrey bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.45 per share, with a total value of $47,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $47,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William G. Quinn purchased 4,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.85 per share, for a total transaction of $48,816.60. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,491.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 25,456 shares of company stock worth $235,892. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HIBB. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Hibbett Sports in the 4th quarter worth about $8,144,000. AJO LP purchased a new position in Hibbett Sports in the 4th quarter worth about $6,032,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Hibbett Sports in the 4th quarter worth about $5,693,000. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Hibbett Sports by 255.6% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 245,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,869,000 after purchasing an additional 176,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Hibbett Sports in the 4th quarter worth about $4,837,000.

Hibbett Sports Company Profile

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates athletic specialty stores. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, sports equipment, and related accessories. The company also operates Hibbett.com, an e-commerce Website. It operates approximately 1,100 stores under the Hibbett Sports and City Gear names primarily in small and mid-sized communities in the United States.

