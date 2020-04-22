Zacks: Analysts Expect Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) to Post $0.89 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) to announce $0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Kroger’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.74 to $1.08. Kroger posted earnings of $0.72 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 23.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, June 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kroger will report full year earnings of $2.47 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.71. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.43 to $2.55. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Kroger.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $28.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.88 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 1.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on KR. Cfra increased their target price on Kroger from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. UBS Group increased their target price on Kroger from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Kroger in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Kroger from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Kroger from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.62.

In related news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total value of $250,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 152,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,797,006.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.76, for a total value of $101,508.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,040,610.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,100 shares of company stock valued at $615,796. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KR. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Kroger by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 38,713,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,305,000 after purchasing an additional 11,052,918 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 4th quarter worth about $243,211,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Kroger by 104.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,072,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,016,000 after purchasing an additional 4,627,100 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Kroger by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,052,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,408,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Kroger by 55,800.6% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 935,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,803,000 after purchasing an additional 933,544 shares in the last quarter. 82.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE KR traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $32.31. The company had a trading volume of 9,431,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,949,691. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.84 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.35 and a 200-day moving average of $28.33. Kroger has a 1 year low of $20.70 and a 1 year high of $36.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.09%.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

