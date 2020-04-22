Zacks: Analysts Expect Target Hospitality Corp. (NYSE:TH) to Announce $0.06 EPS

Analysts expect Target Hospitality Corp. (NYSE:TH) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.06 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Target Hospitality’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.04 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.07. Target Hospitality reported earnings per share of $0.21 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 71.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Target Hospitality will report full year earnings of $0.09 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.04) to $0.31. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.36. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Target Hospitality.

Target Hospitality (NYSE:TH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $76.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.39 million.

TH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank lowered Target Hospitality from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Target Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Target Hospitality from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Northland Securities lowered Target Hospitality from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Target Hospitality from $5.50 to $4.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Target Hospitality presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.21.

TH stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.51. The company had a trading volume of 77,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,782. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.43. Target Hospitality has a fifty-two week low of $1.19 and a fifty-two week high of $11.70.

In other news, Director Andrew P. Studdert bought 45,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.64 per share, for a total transaction of $74,870.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 115,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,670.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Target Hospitality by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Target Hospitality in the fourth quarter valued at about $152,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Target Hospitality by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 12,901 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new position in Target Hospitality during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Target Hospitality by 85.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 18,952 shares during the last quarter.

About Target Hospitality

Target Hospitality Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty rental accommodations with catering and value-added hospitality services in the United States. The company was formerly known as Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Target Hospitality Corp. in March 2019. The company is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

