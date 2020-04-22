Zacks: BENITEC BIOPHAR/S (NASDAQ:BNTC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

BENITEC BIOPHAR/S (NASDAQ:BNTC) has been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a 12 month consensus target price of $14.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given BENITEC BIOPHAR/S an industry rank of 15 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of BENITEC BIOPHAR/S in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ BNTC traded down $1.89 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.62. The company had a trading volume of 108,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,600. BENITEC BIOPHAR/S has a 1-year low of $4.14 and a 1-year high of $30.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.44 and a 200-day moving average of $3.93.

About BENITEC BIOPHAR/S

Benitec Biopharma Limited, a biotechnology company, develops treatments for chronic and life-threatening human diseases based on its gene silencing therapy, DNA-directed RNA interference (ddRNAi) in Australia and the United States. The company provides BB-301, a single administration ddRNAi-based gene therapy for the treatment of oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy; BB-201, a ddRNAi-based therapy for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration; and BB-101 and BB-103 ddRNAi-based therapies for the treatment of human hepatitis B.

