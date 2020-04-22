Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) to Post $0.33 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) will post $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Bottomline Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.31 and the highest is $0.36. Bottomline Technologies also reported earnings per share of $0.33 in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Bottomline Technologies will report full year earnings of $1.33 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.36. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $1.59. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Bottomline Technologies.

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Bottomline Technologies had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 5.11%. The company had revenue of $111.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EPAY. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Bottomline Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bottomline Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Bottomline Technologies from $52.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Bottomline Technologies from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Bottomline Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.07.

Shares of Bottomline Technologies stock traded up $1.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $38.00. 185,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 303,447. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.20. Bottomline Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $27.82 and a fifty-two week high of $57.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 271.43 and a beta of 1.25.

In other Bottomline Technologies news, Director Nigel K. Savory sold 1,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total transaction of $53,714.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 150,914 shares in the company, valued at $5,786,042.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Gibson acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.15 per share, with a total value of $128,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,125,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,550 shares of company stock valued at $174,447 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EPAY. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. increased its stake in Bottomline Technologies by 4.6% in the first quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 15,790 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 25.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 2,222 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 2.6% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,999,564 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,284,000 after purchasing an additional 50,667 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 22.8% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 35,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 6,570 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 462,037 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,765,000 after purchasing an additional 104,673 shares during the period. 91.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bottomline Technologies

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides software as a service based solutions. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Transactional Documents, and Other. The company's products and services include Paymode-X, a cloud-based payment network, which allows businesses to transition to electronic integrated payables; and cloud-based financial messaging solutions that enable banks and corporations to exchange financial information, such as payment instructions, cash reporting, and other messages to facilitate transaction settlement.

