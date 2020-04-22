Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.89 Per Share

Analysts expect that Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) will report earnings of $0.89 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Discovery Communications’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.81 and the highest is $0.93. Discovery Communications posted earnings of $0.87 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Discovery Communications will report full-year earnings of $3.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.06 to $4.02. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.23 to $4.51. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Discovery Communications.

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. Discovery Communications had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 18.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DISCA shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 target price (down from $33.00) on shares of Discovery Communications in a report on Friday, February 28th. Cfra decreased their target price on Discovery Communications from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Discovery Communications from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. MKM Partners decreased their target price on Discovery Communications from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Barrington Research decreased their target price on Discovery Communications from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Discovery Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

In related news, Director J David Wargo sold 200,000 shares of Discovery Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total transaction of $3,854,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $621,014.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Advance Long-Term Management T sold 9,500,000 shares of Discovery Communications stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total value of $285,760,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DISCA. Truewealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discovery Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Discovery Communications by 74.0% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Discovery Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Discovery Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discovery Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,000. 36.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DISCA traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.37. The company had a trading volume of 3,464,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,274,294. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a PE ratio of 7.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.15. Discovery Communications has a 1-year low of $17.12 and a 1-year high of $33.65.

About Discovery Communications

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

