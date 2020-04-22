Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Meet Group Inc (NASDAQ:MEET) Will Announce Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Analysts expect Meet Group Inc (NASDAQ:MEET) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.12 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Meet Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.14. Meet Group posted earnings of $0.09 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Meet Group will report full year earnings of $0.61 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.68. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Meet Group.

Meet Group (NASDAQ:MEET) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The information services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. Meet Group had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The company had revenue of $57.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.58 million. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MEET shares. Roth Capital lowered shares of Meet Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $6.50 to $6.30 in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Aegis reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price objective on shares of Meet Group in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Meet Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.30 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $6.30 price objective on shares of Meet Group in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Meet Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.70.

In related news, General Counsel Frederic Beckley sold 45,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $315,427.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 239,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,677,046. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 2,264,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.19, for a total transaction of $14,016,778.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,474,380 shares of company stock worth $27,385,635. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Meet Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Meet Group by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,347,374 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,761,000 after acquiring an additional 499,427 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Meet Group by 3.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,504,494 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,927,000 after acquiring an additional 49,407 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Meet Group by 14.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 240,869 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 30,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management grew its position in shares of Meet Group by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 14,393 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903 shares during the last quarter. 71.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MEET stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.20. 2,030,927 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,685,244. Meet Group has a 12-month low of $3.05 and a 12-month high of $7.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $441.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.99.

Meet Group Company Profile

The Meet Group, Inc operates a portfolio of mobile social entertainment applications to meet the need for human connection worldwide. The company leverages a live-streaming video platform, empowering community to forge meaningful connections. The company's primary applications include, MeetMe, LOVOO, Skout, Tagged, and Growlr, which keeps mobile daily active users, entertained and engaged, and originate numbers of casual chats, friendships, dates, and marriages.

