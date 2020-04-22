Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (NYSE:PBR) to Announce $0.15 EPS

Brokerages expect PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (NYSE:PBR) to report $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the highest is $0.17. PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR posted earnings of $0.16 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR will report full-year earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to $0.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR.

Several research firms have commented on PBR. Bank of America cut their price objective on PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine raised PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,034 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 172,996 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,758,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,063 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 3,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR in the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. Institutional investors own 7.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PBR stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.34. 32,268,844 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,011,355. PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $4.01 and a fifty-two week high of $16.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $40.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.92.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.0931 per share. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.87%. This is a boost from PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 28th. PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR’s dividend payout ratio is 16.95%.

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras operates in the oil, natural gas, and energy industries in Brazil and internationally. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

