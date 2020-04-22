Zacks: Brokerages Expect Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) to Post $1.27 EPS

Analysts expect Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) to post $1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Microsoft’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.17 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.33. Microsoft reported earnings of $1.14 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Microsoft will report full-year earnings of $5.55 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.36 to $5.68. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $6.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.84 to $6.63. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Microsoft.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 EPS.

MSFT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Microsoft from $174.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Microsoft from $162.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub raised Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Microsoft from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.94.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 77.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management raised its holdings in Microsoft by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT traded up $5.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $173.52. The stock had a trading volume of 34,609,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,767,372. The company has a market capitalization of $1,319.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $158.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.29. Microsoft has a 52 week low of $119.01 and a 52 week high of $190.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.80.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

