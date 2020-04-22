Zacks: Brokerages Set $14.00 Target Price for Studio City International Holdings Ltd (NYSE:MSC)

Shares of Studio City International Holdings Ltd (NYSE:MSC) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 3.70 (Sell) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation.

Brokerages have set a one year consensus target price of $14.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($1.38) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Studio City International an industry rank of 90 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MSC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Studio City International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Studio City International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $20.60 to $16.10 in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Studio City International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Studio City International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th.

Shares of NYSE:MSC traded down $1.50 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.00. 900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,759. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 28.57 and a beta of -0.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.31. Studio City International has a 12-month low of $15.94 and a 12-month high of $21.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 4.04.

Studio City International (NYSE:MSC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $167.82 million for the quarter. Studio City International had a return on equity of 4.02% and a net margin of 5.14%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Studio City International will post -2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Studio City International stock. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Studio City International Holdings Ltd (NYSE:MSC) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,975 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.22% of Studio City International worth $3,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.04% of the company’s stock.

Studio City International Company Profile

Studio City International Holdings Ltd. is a gaming, retail and entertainment resort located in Cotai, Macau. It engages in the hospitality business and provision of gaming related services in Macau. The company was founded on August 2, 2000 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

