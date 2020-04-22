ZB Trading 0.4% Higher This Week (ZB)

ZB (CURRENCY:ZB) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. One ZB token can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00002606 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including ZBG, Hotbit and ZB.COM. During the last seven days, ZB has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar. ZB has a total market cap of $91.00 million and approximately $216.73 million worth of ZB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ZB alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002649 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014014 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $193.25 or 0.02699530 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.78 or 0.00220389 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00059763 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00051731 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000789 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000184 BTC.

ZB Token Profile

ZB’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,288,810 tokens. ZB’s official Twitter account is @ZbTalk. ZB’s official website is www.zb.com.

Buying and Selling ZB

ZB can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ZBG, ZB.COM and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZB using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.