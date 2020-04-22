Zcoin Market Cap Hits $40.52 Million (XZC)

Zcoin (CURRENCY:XZC) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. One Zcoin coin can currently be bought for $4.07 or 0.00056818 BTC on major exchanges including QBTC, Bittrex, CoinExchange and BX Thailand. Zcoin has a total market cap of $40.52 million and $25.28 million worth of Zcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Zcoin has traded up 25.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7,161.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $185.51 or 0.02590247 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $234.12 or 0.03268854 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.13 or 0.00588273 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00014632 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57.35 or 0.00800693 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00075913 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00027591 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.73 or 0.00638508 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Zcoin Profile

Zcoin (CRYPTO:XZC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Zcoin’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,957,493 coins. The Reddit community for Zcoin is /r/zcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zcoin’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zcoin’s official website is zcoin.io.

Buying and Selling Zcoin

Zcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, TDAX, LiteBit.eu, CryptoBridge, Upbit, BX Thailand, Coinroom, Huobi, Koinex, Cryptopia, Sistemkoin, Indodax, Bittrex, CoinExchange and QBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

