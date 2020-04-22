Zeepin (ZPT) Price Tops $0.0006 on Exchanges

Zeepin (CURRENCY:ZPT) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. One Zeepin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges including LBank, Kucoin, Gate.io and HitBTC. Zeepin has a market cap of $300,326.76 and approximately $1,210.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Zeepin has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002652 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013945 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $194.44 or 0.02709438 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.76 or 0.00219562 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00059904 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00051901 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000791 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000183 BTC.

About Zeepin

Zeepin’s launch date was January 18th, 2018. Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The official website for Zeepin is www.zeepin.io. The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Zeepin is medium.com/@zeepin.

Buying and Selling Zeepin

Zeepin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, Gate.io, HitBTC and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeepin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zeepin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zeepin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

