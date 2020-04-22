Zel (ZEL) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $51.51 Million

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. Zel has a market cap of $2.92 million and $51.51 million worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zel coin can now be bought for $0.0292 or 0.00000409 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Zel has traded up 6.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zel Coin Profile

Zel (ZEL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 99,984,950 coins. Zel’s official website is zel.cash. Zel’s official message board is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard. Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash.

Zel Coin Trading

Zel can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

