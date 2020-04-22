Zilliqa (ZIL) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $7.01 Million

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. One Zilliqa token can currently be purchased for about $0.0043 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, OTCBTC, Kucoin and Radar Relay. In the last week, Zilliqa has traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar. Zilliqa has a total market cap of $42.98 million and $7.01 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002644 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014097 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $193.38 or 0.02709115 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.72 or 0.00220277 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00059213 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00051363 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000759 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Zilliqa Profile

Zilliqa’s genesis date was November 6th, 2017. Zilliqa’s total supply is 13,361,304,575 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,069,837,422 tokens. The official website for Zilliqa is www.zilliqa.com. The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa.

Zilliqa Token Trading

Zilliqa can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Koinex, Huobi, Hotbit, IDEX, Ethfinex, Bitbns, Bithumb, WazirX, OOOBTC, Korbit, DDEX, FCoin, Coinhub, Coinone, DragonEX, Kucoin, Gate.io, Radar Relay, AirSwap, GOPAX, OKEx, BitMart, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), UEX, Zebpay, HitBTC, Tokenomy, BiteBTC, BitForex, Kyber Network, Binance, DEx.top, OTCBTC and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zilliqa should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zilliqa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

