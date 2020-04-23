-$0.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for Diana Shipping Inc (NYSE:DSX) This Quarter

Analysts expect Diana Shipping Inc (NYSE:DSX) to report earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Diana Shipping’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the lowest is ($0.07). Diana Shipping posted earnings per share of $0.07 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 185.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Diana Shipping will report full-year earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.10). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.24. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Diana Shipping.

Get Diana Shipping alerts:

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The shipping company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $47.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.28 million. Diana Shipping had a positive return on equity of 1.86% and a negative net margin of 4.91%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DSX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Diana Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Diana Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Diana Shipping by 183.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,194 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 10,480 shares during the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diana Shipping during the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Diana Shipping during the fourth quarter worth $160,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Diana Shipping by 178.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 91,669 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 58,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Diana Shipping by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 101,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 24,301 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DSX traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.79. The stock had a trading volume of 2,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,618. Diana Shipping has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $4.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.94 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Diana Shipping Company Profile

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes through its ownership of dry bulk vessels worldwide. As of December 31, 2018, it operated a fleet of 48 dry bulk carriers comprising 20 Panamax, 5 Kamsarmax, 5 Post-Panamax, 14 Capesize, and 4 Newcastlemax vessels.

Read More: What is the CAC 40 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Diana Shipping (DSX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Diana Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diana Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.