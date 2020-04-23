$0.07 EPS Expected for General Electric (NYSE:GE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect General Electric (NYSE:GE) to announce $0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for General Electric’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.10 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.02. General Electric reported earnings per share of $0.14 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that General Electric will report full year earnings of $0.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.60. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover General Electric.

Get General Electric alerts:

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $26.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.77 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 4.71% and a positive return on equity of 14.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share.

GE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Electric has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.65.

GE traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.43. 76,547,674 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,061,734. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $5.90 and a fifty-two week high of $13.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.23. The company has a market capitalization of $56.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.37, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.15%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in General Electric during the 4th quarter worth $212,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. CLS Investments LLC boosted its holdings in General Electric by 2,300.0% during the 4th quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 62.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

Recommended Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on General Electric (GE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.